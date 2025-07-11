Doha, Qatar: In June, the total value of real estate transactions reached 1,684,240,900 Qatari riyals.



Data from the analytical real estate bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice showed that 372 real estate transactions were recorded during the month.

The municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Dhayen topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value in June, according to the real estate market index, followed by the municipalities of Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor & Al Thakhira, Al Shamal, and Al Sheehaniya in transaction volumes.

The real estate market index for June revealed that the financial value of transactions amounted to 922,345,812 riyals in Doha Municipality, 397,807,840 riyals in Al Rayyan, and 124,153,736 riyals in Al Daayen.

Transactions in Al Wakrah reached 90,074,063 riyals, Umm Salal registered 82,987,792 riyals, Al Khor & Al Thakhira recorded 49,403,214 riyals, Al Shamal registered 15,168,470 riyals, and Al Sheehaniya recorded 2,300,000 riyals.

In terms of the index of transacted areas, Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Daayen were the most active municipalities during June, accounting for 34% in Doha, followed by 32% in Al Rayyan, 11% in Al Daayen, while Umm Salal recorded 9%, Al Wakrah and Al Khor & Al Thakhira recorded 6% each, and Al Shamal accounted for 2% of the total transacted areas.

Regarding the number of real estate transactions (properties sold), Doha was the most active in June, with 32% of transactions, followed by 30% in Al Rayyan, 10% in both Al Wakrah and Al Daayen, 9% in Umm Salal, 6% in Al Khor & Al Thakhira, and 3% in Al Shamal.

Average price per square foot in June ranged between 396 and 952 riyals in Doha, 290 to 486 riyals in Al Wakrah, 304 to 406 riyals in Al Rayyan, 268 to 478 riyals in Umm Salal, 297 to 494 riyals in Al Daayen, 196 to 356 riyals in Al Khor & Al Thakhira, 174 to 252 riyals in Al Shamal, and 252 riyals in Al Sheehaniya.

In terms of high-value transactions, Doha recorded nine out of the top ten highest-valued properties sold in June, with one property recorded in Al Rayyan.

As for mortgage transactions during the same month, there were 123 mortgage transactions with a total value of 2,313,656,437 riyals. Doha recorded the highest number of mortgage transactions with 53 deals (43.1% of total mortgaged properties), followed by 29 in Al Rayyan (23.6%), 15 in Al Wakrah (12.2%), 12 in Al Daayen (9.8%), 10 in Umm Salal (8.1%), 2 in Al Khor & Al Thakhira (1.6%), and one transaction each in Al Shamal and Al Sheehaniya (0.8%).

In terms of mortgage value, Doha ranked first with 1,683,664,843 riyals, while Al Shamal recorded the lowest value at 560,000 riyals.

Looking at the ratio of mortgaged properties to their financial value, the number of mortgaged properties was higher than the mortgage amounts in all municipalities except Doha, where the mortgage amounts were proportionally higher than the number of mortgage transactions.

Doha recorded eight of the top ten mortgaged properties in June, with one property each in Al Rayyan and Al Daayen. The top ten mortgaged properties accounted for 71% of the total mortgage value for June.

Residential unit transactions in June reached 166 deals, with a total value of 313,779,536 riyals.

Data for June 2025 show that the real estate sector continues its steady and robust growth across investment and commercial segments, maintaining the strong activity seen recently, especially with the issuance of new laws and decisions related to property registration, documentation, ownership, and usufruct, as well as regulations that attract domestic and foreign capital.

These figures reflect the strength and resilience of Qatar’s economy and the continued growth of the real estate sector as a key component of the national economy.

