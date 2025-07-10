New Murabba Development Company has appointed London-based Arup as the lead designer for the New Murabba Stadium.

The initial designs for the sports stadium, located in Riyadh, were released in July 2024. The stadium spans an area of 180,000 square metres (sqm) and has a capacity of over 45,000 seats.

The stadium is scheduled for completion by the end of 2032.

Arup will provide comprehensive services for the stadium including design, advisory, and planning, as well as operational advisory insights.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

