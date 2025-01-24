Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashgal) is expected to award the tender for Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC) and Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) Buildings renovation project in the second quarter of 2025.

The tender, issued on 17 December 2024 with submission deadline of 18 February 2025, involves design, construction, and renovation work.

“The contract is expected to be awarded by April 2025,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects, adding that the project is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2027.

He estimated the project value at approximately $40 million.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)



