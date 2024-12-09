Three companies have submitted financial bids for the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services contract for the Integrated Sports City Project in Muttrah in Muscat governorate, Oman. The bidders and their offers were:

Majan Engineering Consultants - 1,129,415 Omani rials ($3 million)

Hill International Engineering Consultancy – OMR 431,970 ($1 million)

MACE International – OMR 1,583,295 ($4 million)

Seven local and international companies had purchased the tender documents for the project, which is being developed by the Ministry of Culture Sports and Youth.

The scope covers pre-contract stages of the project, including detailed master planning, infrastructure design development, and RIBA Stage 3 of the stadium project, up to the contractor award stage.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

