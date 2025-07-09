Bahrain - An infrastructure development project for Block 324 in Juffair, including a sewage network and roads, has been completed, the Works Ministry announced yesterday.

The integrated project comes as part of the government’s efforts to upgrade inner areas of Juffair and other areas in and around Manama.

It involved the construction of a new sewage network, including a pumping station, and the connection of all facilities within the project area to the network.

It also included roadworks, the installation of an irrigation pipeline network, and the reconstruction of Road 22 and surrounding roads at a total length of 3km.

“The properties in the area have been connected to the sewage network, following the completion of the main sewage transmission line project from Juffair to Ghuraifa,” the ministry said in a statement.

“This project has increased the local capacity via the construction of a new, larger and deeper main transmission line capable of handling current and future sewage flow from both areas.

“It is one of the most significant projects in Manama due to the area’s vital significance, as it attracts a large number of investors and developers.

“Additionally, it is also one of the kingdom’s key tourist destinations.

“The project is expected to benefit local residents and visitors, providing parking spaces, improving traffic flow and facilitating easier movement to and from homes.”

l Meanwhile, the ministry also announced a three-week-long full closure of Shaikh Abdulla Avenue in Muharraq starting today due to development works on the car park opposite Isa Al Kabeer Palace.

The closure between Shaikh Isa Avenue and Shaikh Mohammed Avenue will divert traffic movement to the surrounding roads in co-operation with the General Directorate of Traffic.

All road users are requested to observe and obey traffic rules for their own safety as well as that of others.

