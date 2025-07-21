KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan confirmed on Sunday that the Ministry is steadily moving forward with the implementation of its comprehensive plan to develop and enhance road infrastructure across various regions of the country.

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Mashaan emphasized that road repair and maintenance projects are progressing in line with predetermined schedules. The aim, she noted, is to improve road efficiency and ensure greater traffic safety for all users.

Highlighting ongoing efforts on the ground, Engineer Fawaz Al-Mutairi stated that Ministry teams are actively supervising field work in Al-Omariya Block 1, where the second layer of asphalt is currently being laid. He also pointed to concurrent asphalt scraping operations underway in the Al-Rabiya area, both located within the Farwaniya Governorate.

Al-Mutairi affirmed the Ministry’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and safety throughout all stages of implementation. He added that minimizing disruption to traffic remains a top priority during construction and maintenance activities.

These developments, he noted, reflect the Ministry of Public Works’ broader commitment to boosting infrastructure efficiency and enhancing the overall quality of life for both citizens and residents in Kuwait.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

