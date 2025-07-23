Doha: Qatar’s economy stands as one of the most robust within the region as it gives considerable attention to national economic diversification.

The country recognises the importance of balancing its economic policies which aim to create a diversified national economy while strengthening its natural resources.

The Ministry of Finance posted on its X platform yesterday, the total value of tenders and auctions issued by the government entities reached QR11.6bn in the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

This shows a surge of 111 percent in the value of projects compared to same period in last year when the total value of tenders and auctions was QR5.5bn.

Meanwhile the number of awarded tenders, practices, and direct agreement totaled 791 representing an increase of 21.7 percent in the number of projects.

The post further stated that the total value of QR8.6bn and QR3bn worth of tenders were awarded to local and foreign companies respectively.

This shows an increase of 91.11 percent in the value of contracts with local companies and 200 percent jump in the value of contracts with the foreign companies compared to the same quarter last year.

In Q2 last year, QR4.5bn tenders were awarded to local companies which represented a decrease in the value of contracts with by 13.5 percent compared to Q2 2023 and QR1bn tenders were awarded to foreign companies, an increase of 67 percent compared to the same quarter of 2023.

According to the data by the Ministry of Finance the top four sectors by Sector Activity Index in the second quarter of 2025 were Municipality of environment, health, energy, and transportation and communications.

Meanwhile in first quarter of 2025 the total value of government procurement contracts executed through tenders and auctions by public entities during Q1 of this year amounted to approximately QR6.4bn.

Contracts awarded to foreign companies totaled around QR1.5bn, marking a 50 percent increase compared to Q1 2024.

The top four sectors according to the Business Activity Index during Q1 2025 were municipality and environment, health, energy, and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

Last week, Qatar’s general budget was announced by the Ministry of Finance which recorded a deficit of QR0.8bn during Q2 2025 (April, May, and June).

The deficit was covered through debt instruments.

The total revenues for Q2 2025 stood at approximately QR59.8bn, reflecting a 0.1 percent decrease compared to Q2 2024.

These revenues comprised QR34bn in oil and gas revenues and QR25.8bn in non-oil revenues.

The total public expenditure during Q2 2025 amounted to roughly QR60.6bn, registering a 5.7 percent increase compared to Q2 2024.

The expenditure was allocated as follows: QR18.334bn for salaries and wages, QR21.925bn for current expenditures, QR17.507bn for major capital expenditures, and QR2.838bn for minor capital expenditures.

The Third National Development Strategy (NDS-3) focuses on four main sectors that will drive the economic growth and help in diversification in industry, tourism, logistics and transportation, technology and AI sectors.

Qatar is actively spending on infrastructure and building projects at present focused on high-quality road networks and state-of-the-art facilities, in addition to numerous big projects in the construction realm attracting tourists and investors.

