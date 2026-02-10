Saudi Arabia's Matarat Holding, in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), has issued request for expression of interest (EOI) for the development of Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport Public Private Partnership Project in Qassim.

EoIs have been sought from local, regional, and international private sector participants for a contract duration of 30 years, including the construction phase.

Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Chairman of the Board of Matarat Holding, stated that the issuance of the Request for Expression of Interest reflects the civil aviation system’s commitment to empowering and engaging the private sector, while fostering high value investment partnerships in the airport sector.

He emphasised that this step would help enhance infrastructure development, improve operational efficiency, and elevate the quality of services provided to travellers.

Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport development project aligns with Vision 2030’s goals which aims to enhance the growth of the aviation sector in the Kingdom. Through the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the Aviation Program derived from it, the Kingdom seeks to strengthen its position among the leading nations as a global logistics hub connecting three continents.

The project scope includes the development and operation of Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport, covering design, financing, construction, transfer, operations and maintenance. The project site is located 25 km from Buraidah in the Qassim region, and the proposed scope includes a fully equipped passenger terminal to accommodate the airport’s expected demand, along with supporting service facilities and the development of airside infrastructure, including runway, taxiways, and aprons.

Once ready, the redeveloped airport will create additional capacity to handle a projected increase in annual traffic, playing a key role in enabling the Kingdom’s rapid economic transformation and boosting its rising stature as a major destination for business and tourism.

Local and international investors are invited to visit the NCP website at (www.ncp.gov.sa) for more information about the project and to request the EOI document. Interested investors should submit their EOI by February 23, a statement said.

