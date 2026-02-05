The massive 6-million-sq-m greenfield site that will host the much-awaited Expo 2030 Riyadh in the north of the capital has seen much progress over the past year, transitioning from preparatory works to full-scale construction.

With the early award of a critical infrastructure contract to Nesma & Partners and the mobilisation of global giants Bechtel and Buro Happold, the project is now accelerating toward its October 2030 opening, reported the Gulf Construction.

Designed as a ‘nature-led’ landscape, the site represents more than a six-month event: it will see the inception of a permanent, AI-enabled ‘Global Village’ that will redefine the Saudi capital’s urban legacy.

The site – with a gated Expo area of approximately 2 million sq m – is designed to host more than 40 million visitors from over 195 participating nations during the world-class event.

The Saudi government has allocated $7.8 billion for Expo 2030 Riyadh, which is set to run from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, with its overarching theme being “Foresight for Tomorrow”.

The pace of contract awards will accelerate this year, including two infrastructure contracts, Murad AlSayed, Chief Delivery Officer of Expo 2030 Riyadh Company, told Al Eqtisadiah, an Arabic daily.

More than 1.5 million sq m have been levelled so far, representing 25% of the total Expo site. "Work on the pavilions of the participating countries will begin by the middle of the year," he added.

The most significant contract for construction works on the project was awarded in late December, comprising the main utilities and infrastructure works package, which went to Saudi contractor Nesma & Partners.

It includes the delivery of approximately 50 km of critical utilities networks, internal roads, civil works, and essential infrastructure to serve as the backbone for subsequent building phases, while supporting operational requirements and enabling the delivery of the Expo’s experience-defining structures.

"This milestone marks an important step in accelerating construction activities in the Expo 2030 Riyadh site," said Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh Company (ERC) while speaking to The Gulf Construction.

“By moving early on the infrastructure that underpins the entire site, we are creating the conditions for safe, coordinated, and high-quality delivery across all future phases of development, while ensuring a lasting legacy well beyond 2030. The contract has been awarded ahead of schedule to accelerate the delivery timeline as part of a phased approach that will see construction across infrastructure, buildings, and public spaces advance steadily through 2026 and into early 2027,” he added.

ERC is the official organising entity mandated to lead the planning, development and delivery of Expo 2030 Riyadh throughout its entire life cycle. Wholly-owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), it will work with government entities and global partners to ensure seamless execution and delivery of a world-class Expo.

Site preparation activities, including demolition, excavation, backfilling, and establishment of logistical facilities, have been ongoing since mid-2025.

Fencing and initial mobilisation of equipment began as early as July 2025. These enabling works are creating the foundation for major construction, reported the Gulf Construction.

Two key appointments were also made in the second half of 2025: Bechtel, a leading provider of engineering, construction and project management services, was chosen as the project management consultant in July, while towards the end of the year Buro Happold was selected as lead design consultant for public realm, landscape, infrastructure and legacy aspects.

Bechtel’s scope of work includes overseeing the delivery of the infrastructure programme across the 6-sq-km site, including early works, utilities, roads, and the public realm.

Following the six-month event, Bechtel will also support transforming the site into sustainable urban development, continuing to serve as a hub for green innovation, cultural celebration, and commerce.

Buro Happold is serving as lead design consultant for the detailed masterplan and design of public realm, landscape, infrastructure and utilities for Expo 2030 Riyadh and its legacy.

Under the agreement, Buro Happold will provide comprehensive design and technical services, including development of the detailed masterplan with a focus on event requirements and legacy phase elements, detailed design of the infrastructure works, utilities, public realm and landscape and engineering technical support during construction works.

