Egypt - Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) Holding has been ranked as the largest listed real estate developer in Egypt for 2026 by Forbes Middle East, following a year of increased market valuation and regional project expansion.

The ranking, part of Forbes’ list of the top 50 companies in Egypt by market value, was based on the group’s financial performance, growth in market capitalisation, and its strategic expansion into local and international markets. TMG recorded contractual sales of $8bn during 2025, while net profit rose by 43% to reach $381 m.

According to the classification methodology used by Forbes Middle East, companies were ranked based on their market value as of Jan. 31, 2026, using exchange rates from the same date. The total market value of the top 50 companies reached $55.8bn, representing approximately 83% of the Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) total market capitalisation of $67.3bn.

The EGX saw a 40% increase in total market value by the end of January 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. While the banking and financial services sector accounted for approximately 30% of the top 50 firms, TMG led all real estate development companies on the list.

TMG currently manages a large portfolio of projects in Egypt and has expanded regionally into Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Iraq. In May 2025, the company signed an agreement to develop two sustainable mixed-use projects in Oman covering 4.9 m square metres.

Forbes Middle East stated that the selection of TMG confirms its position in the Egyptian real estate sector and reflects investor confidence in the group’s ability to deliver sustainable returns and innovative projects. The magazine noted that the group’s performance contributed to its market value reaching record levels within the 2026 rankings.

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