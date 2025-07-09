UAE - Royal Development Holding, a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group and its partner, luxury developer SAAS Properties, have announced the complete sell-out of the Phase I of its new waterfront landmark - Seamont Autograph Collection Residences - located on Abu Dhabi’s Shams Al Reem Island.

An AED 1.6 billion ($435 million) project, Seamont Autograph Collection Residences is being developed in collaboration with Marriott International. Project is expected to be completed and handed over by Q4 of 2028, said the statement from the developer.

Strategically located near Downtown Reem Island, Maryah Island, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Beach Club and Abu Dhabi International Airport, the development offers unparalleled connectivity and urban convenience, said the developer at an exclusive launch event held at Abu Dhabi’s St. Regis Hotel at Saadiyat Island.

It will be Abu Dhabi’s first Autograph Collection branded residences, thus marking a milestone in the city’s luxury residential landscape and offering residents the curated hospitality and lifestyle experience synonymous with Marriott.

Overlooking the canal, Seamont features 497 luxurious units, including 1-to-3-bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom townhouses and signature penthouses offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Saadiyat Island’s cultural district.

Royal Development Holding said there was an overwhelming response for the project from the investors with the Phase I units fully sold out.

Buoyed by the success, the developer has now begun accepting expressions of interest for its second phase.

This rapid sell-out reflects the growing investor and buyer confidence in Abu Dhabi’s premium residential market and the rising demand for globally branded, experience-led living, it added.

Tariq Nazzal, General Manager of Royal Development Holding said: "Seamont Residences introduces a new benchmark in premium waterfront living. Embodying the authentic and unique character of Autograph Collection properties, every element within the project demonstrates our mission of evolving spaces and elevating lives."

Inspired by the fluidity of water, the project’s design harmonizes urban elegance with coastal tranquility, he noted.

"Boasting open-sea views, world-class amenities and direct access to the capital’s cultural and commercial hubs, the exceptional sales performance of Phase 1 illustrates Seamont’s premium positioning and undeniable appeal," he stated.

Ahmed Al Qassimi, CEO of SAAS Properties, said: "Seamont is a testament to our commitment to thoughtful design, innovation, and community-centric living. It stands out as a distinctive destination that merges elegance, comfort, and a curated lifestyle experience that redefines branded residences in the capital."

Residents will benefit from concierge and 24/7 housekeeping services, as well as access to a thoughtfully curated suite of wellness and lifestyle amenities, including pools, a kids’ club, a cinema, a games room, a residents’ lounge, fully-equipped gyms, spa facilities and outdoor zones for yoga, meditation, family recreation and leisure, he stated.

Seamont homeowners will also enjoy enhanced benefits through the Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty Program, including automatic Gold Elite status and exclusive lifestyle privileges, he added.

