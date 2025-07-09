UAE telco e&-backed Nawy has entered the GCC market by acquiring a majority stake in SmartCrowd, a Dubai-based platform enabling fractional property investments.

No details of the transaction value were given.

In May, Egypt-based Nawy secured $52 million in Series A fundraising to accelerate its growth across real estate verticals, including digital property listings, mortgage financing, brokerage services, and fractional ownership.

The company acquired asset management and home finishing startup ROA this year, rebranding it as Nawy Unlocked.

Founded in 2018, SmartCrowd offers fractional property investment in Dubai, allowing users to co-invest in real estate from as low as $150.

To date, the platform has enabled $110 million in property transactions, distributing over $40 million in rental income and capital gains.

SmartCrowd currently serves investors from over 130 countries and has exited more than 50 properties as of June 2025.

Nawy has over 1 million monthly users and $3 billion in gross merchandise value.

Its offerings include Nawy Now (home financing), Nawy Shares (a fractional ownership platform), Nawy Unlocked (asset enhancement services), and Nawy Partners (a B2B brokerage network).

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

