The Sultanate of Oman youth athletes are gearing up to take part in the U-23 Arabian Athletics Championship to be held in Egypt. The Arabian event will take place in Cairo from July 6 to 9.

Oman’s delegation comprises five athletes including the sprinters Ali Al Balushi, Hamza al Jabri, and Hussain al Farsi besides athletes Mubeen al Kindi and Muneer al Busaidi.

Mohammed Talib al Balushi, Head of the national teams committee at the Oman Athletics Association (OAA), said that the Arabian tournament is an essential event for the youth athletes to claim more achievements ahead of season end.

“The national athletes will participate in various events at the U-23 Arabian Athletics Championship. The runner Ali al Balushi will take part in the 100-metre and 200-metre events while Hamza al Jabri will compete in the 200-metre and 400-metre events.

The bronze medalist of the Asian Games, Hussain al Farsi, will challenge at the 1,500-metre and 1,800-metre events while Mubeen al Kindi will represent the nation in the hammer throw competition. Muneer al Busaidi in the high jump competitions,” he said

Commenting on the athlete's preparations, Al Balushi said that Ali al Balushi is currently busy in his abroad camp in France.

“Ali is training hard in France under the supervision of his coach while Mubeen al Kindi will have a camp soon in Cairo city in Egypt. Hamza al Jabri is underway in his external training sessions in Turkey. We are very optimistic to claim good results at the Arabian meet,” he added.

The Sultanate of Oman athletes made an impressive show recently in the West Asian Athletics Championship which concluded in Basra, Iraq earlier this month. Oman athletes captured a total of ten medals including three gold, three silver and four bronze at the West Asian Athletics Championship that concluded in Basra city in Iraq on Saturday.

Oman’s Men and Women’s relay team had managed to earn a gold medal in the 4x100m relay event. The other silver medal was won by Azza al Yaarubi, who managed to win a silver medal earlier in the women’s 100 metres event, claiming another silver in the women’s 200 m event in 24.77 seconds.

Oman’s athlete Mohammed al Saadi, who was in the men’s relay team, captured another bronze medal in the 200-metre event in 21.01 seconds.

The jumper Salim al Rawahi won another bronze medal in the triple jump event when he cleared 15.40 metres and he claimed the bronze medal in the men’s long jump with a distance of 6.91 metres while Sprinter Mazoon al Alawi got the bronze medal in the women’s 100 metres hurdles after clocking the race in 15.61 seconds.

Hibaa al Asmi won silver for Oman in the javelin competitions after she registered a mark of 40.67 metres. Young sprinter Al Mulham bin Darwish al Balushi won the first gold medal for Oman in the men’s 100-metre sprint in 10.25 seconds. Azza al Yaarubi won the silver medal in the women’s 100 metres after she clocked 12.01 seconds.

