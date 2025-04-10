Jeddah: Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC), the promoter of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (STC Formula 1), announced the organization of three support races in conjunction with the highly anticipated Formula 1 race, which will take place from April 18 to 20 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the fastest street circuit in the world.



SMC said that the weekend will witness the return of the Formula 1 Academy races to Saudi Arabia for the second consecutive year, a step aimed at enhancing and developing the sporting skills of talented female drivers, preparing them to compete at the highest levels of motorsport.



The company also said that the third round of the Formula 2 Championship, organized by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), will be held, consisting of 14 rounds. The Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East races will also return to Jeddah, with the other two rounds of this championship launching.



SMC said that ticket sales for the race are ongoing and can be purchased through the following link: https://tickets.saudiarabiangp.com/ar