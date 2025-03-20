JEDDAH — The Ministry of Education has approved an additional holiday on April 20-21, 2025 for students and education staff in Jeddah, Makkah, and Taif to support the success of the Formula 1 race hosted in Jeddah as part of Jeddah Season activities.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit, known as the world's fastest street circuit, has completed its preparations to host the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the fifth round of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship.

Excitement and adrenaline will return to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the fifth consecutive year as it hosts the stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from April 18 to April 20.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).