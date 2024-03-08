Spain's Carlos Sainz will miss the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix this weekend with appendicitis and will be replaced by 18-year-old British reserve driver Oliver Bearman, the Ferrari team said Friday.

"Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery," the Italian team said in a statement.

"Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship. The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery."

Sainz had been suffering for several days, but took part in free practice on Friday, ahead of the second race of the season on Saturday.

Bearman, who was to take part in the F2 race on the Saudi track, will finally compete in his first Formula One Grand Prix.