The UAE banks will likely be the most affected due to interest-earning assets (IEAs) repricing faster than interest-bearing liabilities. Watch the Zawya video here.
Interest rate cuts will have a negative impact on GCC banks
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.