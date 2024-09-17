The Bahrain International Circuit will again host three days of Formula One pre-season testing in 2025, motorsports ruling body FIA said on Monday. Testing for the 2025 season will take place on February 26-28 ahead of the season opening Australian Grand Prix from March 16, with the Bahrain GP taking place on April 13.

The track has hosted pre-season testing on six separate occasions since 2009 and most recently in 2024. The 2025 Formula 1 season, the 75th anniversary year for the sport, will kick-off in Australia, followed by China and Japan, and as part of the continued drive in sustainability with the sport on track to become Net Zero by 2030, a significant percentage of freight will remain at the Bahrain International Circuit for when F1 returns for the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand prix 2025 for round four on 11-13 April.

