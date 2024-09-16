BAHRAIN’S largest – and most prominent – central market is set to be relocated, according to a top councillor.The Manama Central Market would be moved to another place in the Capital Governorate within the next six years, said Capital Trustees Board vice-chairwoman Khulood Al Qattan.However, she added that no location has been decided on as a number of sites are under assessment.This comes as Capital Trustees Authority director-general Mohammed Al Sehli told board members that work is in full swing to complete the renovation, remodelling and maintenance of the market by the end of this year. He said that the work may be speeded up depending on how easy it is to remove or relocate ground services such as electricity cables, water pipelines and sewage.

Mr Al Sehli briefed board members on the ongoing project on the 141,000sqm site, which includes organising truck parking in collaboration with the private sector, as well as offering shaded loading and selling zones.The development of the facilities include providing shading for the fish market which occupies an area of 932sqm.Other developments include installing solar panels and upgrading LED lighting as part of efforts to reduce electricity consumption.

The authority is also working to increase green spaces as part of national afforestation initiatives.Additionally, work is under way to step up air conditioning maintenance work and increase the number of compressors in the meat market.“Thousands of dinars are being spent annually on the maintenance, renovation and remodelling of the market,” said Ms Al Qattan.“This problem with the market is that it has passed its prime years ago.

The ongoing work will breathe temporary life into the market, but it is not enough to prevent the place from crumbling further.”Ms Al Qattan said talks have begun with relevant government officials to move the market some place else.“There are a few options for the new home, but it will depend on feasibility studies, financing and budgeting arrangements, alongside technical and administrative assessments for the new site,” she said.“We have to acknowledge that the market is huge now and will be much bigger in future.“There will be a need for more warehouses, shops, stalls, loading and display areas, offices and futuristic approaches such traditional cafés and restaurants.“A plethora of ideas have been brainstormed, as fascinating as they may seem, we want the market to be relocated by 2030.”

Ms Al Qattan said the current market site would be used for other investment purposes.Board chairman Saleh Tarradah explained that the current market costs around BD1 million to maintain.“There are issues hindering work such as removing or relocating ground services such as cables and sewage drainage pipelines,” he admitted.“The ministries of Works, Electricity and Water Affairs and Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture are working to complete the work by the end of the year.”More than a decade ago, there was talk of a BD200 million project at the site, but that failed to materialise due to a lack of private sector interest.Previous suggestions for a Manama Central Market revamp included office and residential towers, shopping outlets, leisure facilities, a five-star hotel and a heritage village.mohammed@gdnmedia.bh

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).