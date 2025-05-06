AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore creating a joint venture (JV) that would fast-track the delivery of high-quality medical supplies and services across Africa.

The effort seeks to support the UAE’s broader humanitarian aid mission to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and ensure timely access to essential medicines and services in underserved regions of the African continent.

AD Ports Group, with Burjeel Holdings’ subsidiaries and its healthcare-management arm Operonix, will assess opportunities to leverage AD Ports Group's extensive logistics footprint to facilitate the handling, inland transportation, specialised warehousing, and distribution of medical supplies, equipment, and pharmaceuticals across Africa.

A collaboration would combine AD Ports Group’s physical and digital distribution networks with Burjeel’s platforms and services to optimise healthcare supply and services delivery through smarter inventory management, and efficient logistics. The JV partners could also co-invest in each other’s projects within the scope of their shared objectives, jointly advancing healthcare logistics projects that bring a long-term impact across Africa.

The MoU seeks to build on the healthcare logistics expertise AD Ports Group developed as a member of the Hope Consortium, an Abu Dhabi emirate global medical supplies and services distribution effort set up during the COVID-19 pandemic that distributed millions of vaccines and testing kits to Africa and countries around the world.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, “This MoU has the potential to accelerate AD Ports Group’s transformation into an essential provider of logistics solutions in Africa, by making quality healthcare supplies and services more accessible and affordable. As Africa’s population grows, the continent is becoming an increasing driver of the global economy. Sub-Saharan African GDP is expected to rise 3.5% this year, and accelerate to 4.3% annually through 2027, according to the latest World Bank forecast. With Burjeel, AD Ports Group is committed to following the guidance of our wise leadership in the UAE by deploying the commercial potential of our African business assets to produce tangible benefits for the societies in which we operate, in this case potentially through the delivery of a new long-term source of high-quality medicines, medical supplies, and treatments.”

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said, “We look forward to working closely with AD Ports Group, an established logistics and supply chain expert in Africa, to explore the possibility of expediting our delivery of life-saving medicines, medical supplies, and critical care services to the people of Africa. This MoU with AD Ports Group would allow us to capitalise on its advantages and accelerate the delivery of exemplary medical care combined with state-of-the-art technology.”

AD Ports Group has an extensive portfolio of port terminal, economic zone, and logistics business assets across Africa in Egypt, Republic of Congo-Brazzaville, Angola, and Tanzania. The Group’s Noatum Maritime fleet also provides regional service to Africa.

Burjeel Holdings has proven expertise in establishing healthcare projects across Africa, delivering high-quality services, and supporting the development of sustainable health systems, in South Sudan, Liberia, Ethiopia, Chad Republic, and Somalia.