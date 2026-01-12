The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has awarded the contract to design, construct, and complete the Red Line expansion of the Riyadh Metro, extending the line by 8.4 kilometers.

The extension will run from King Saud University to the Diriyah Gate Development project and include five new stations, as part of efforts to complete the capital’s public transport network and enhance connectivity between vital areas, residential communities, and educational, cultural, and healthcare centers.

The project continues Riyadh’s ongoing development journey during the period of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, with continuous support and guidance from Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the RCRC Board of Directors Mohammed bin Salman. It builds on the achievements of the Riyadh Public Transport Project, inaugurated by King Salman in November 2024, with the metro serving as the backbone of the capital’s public transport network.

Minister of State, Cabinet Member, and CEO of the RCRC Eng. Ibrahim Al-Sultan emphasized that the red line extension project enhances the city’s public transport network and completes the commission’s efforts to develop a sustainable urban transport ecosystem linking Riyadh’s key centers, residential communities, and cultural and educational landmarks. He noted that the project responds to growing demand among residents and visitors for public transport since operations began in late 2024, with total ridership exceeding 173 million passengers since inauguration, reflecting public confidence in its efficiency and service quality.

The new extension includes the construction of 7.1 kilometers of deep underground tunnels, 1.3 kilometers of elevated tracks, and new stations. Two stations will be located at King Saud University, with one serving the medical city and health colleges and the other serving the university concourse. Three additional stations will be located in Diriyah, including one planned as a future interchange with Line 7. The project is scheduled for completion in approximately six years.

