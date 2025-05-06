As part of Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to enhance ties with leading global economies, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development's (ADDED) economic delegation in Japan is exploring new avenues to enhance cooperation in various industries and high-growth clusters.

The delegation is organised in partnership with the UAE Embassy in Tokyo, reflecting a unified national effort to deepen economic and investment ties between the two countries.

The high-level delegation comprises senior officials and executives from both the government and private sectors, including the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), ADGM, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Customs, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), ADNOC, KEZAD, Hub71, Abu Dhabi Airports, and major companies from different sectors.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said, "Abu Dhabi's soaring 'Falcon Economy' is solidifying the emirate's status as a rising economic powerhouse and a premier destination for global talent, high-value investments, and world-class enterprises. As part of initiatives to future-proof the economy, we are strengthening partnerships with leading economies and top trading partners around the globe, as well as investing in advanced industries, R&D, and entrepreneurship".

Al Zaabi added, "Japan has been a key partner of Abu Dhabi and the UAE for more than six decades, as evidenced by the steady growth of bilateral trade and mutual investments. Our trade with Japan grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9 percent in the last five years. Over the same period, the UAE's non-oil exports to Japan increased at a CAGR of 8.8 percent, and imports rose at a CAGR of 12.2 percent. Additionally, our investments in Japan have more than doubled over the past five years, and our country attracted over 80% of Japanese investments in the Middle East. This visit is a testament to our commitment to take this partnership to new heights, with plans to deepen cooperation in clean energy, hydrogen, AI, life sciences, and next-generation technologies to shape a sustainable future."

Bilateral trade and mutual investments are poised to further increase with the signing of the UAE-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), expected to be finalised later this year. The agreement is set to unlock opportunities in various sectors, fostering the exchange of expertise and technology and opening new markets for both Japanese and UAE businesses.

The delegation will visit and participate in key events in Japan, including Expo 2025 Osaka and SusHi Tech – Tokyo, and the 11th Abu Dhabi Japan Economic Council (ADJEC) meeting. The delegation will also organise the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) and Abu Dhabi-Tokyo Business Forum, which aim to enhance cooperation and attract talent, business, and investment to Abu Dhabi.

Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador of the UAE to Japan, said, "This visit reflects the deep-rooted and forward-looking partnership between Abu Dhabi and Japan. Japan's expertise in digital transformation, technology, sustainable mobility, and industrial automation complements Abu Dhabi's strategic sectors and our shared vision for a knowledge-based, net-zero future. We are on the cusp of a new era of bilateral cooperation, enabled by frameworks such as the forthcoming Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which will unlock greater market access and enhance investment flows between the two countries. The UAE Embassy in Tokyo is proud to support this delegation, and we look forward to deepening our engagement with Japanese partners to drive long-term sustainable growth."

Since its establishment in 2011, ADJEC, co-chaired by ADDED and the Japan Cooperation Centre for the Middle East (JCCME), has been driving bilateral cooperation across various industries. JCCME member companies operating in Abu Dhabi have a total capital value of AED106 billion, and are active in a range of sectors, including oil and gas, contracting, retail, consulting, education and heavy machinery manufacturing.

Following its success in London, Beijing and Shanghai, the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) will make its Japan debut in Tokyo on 9th May 2025. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and ADGM, ADIF provides a platform for top CEOs, business leaders, and investors to explore strategic partnerships and investment opportunities with one of MENA's fastest-growing economies. The event will include keynote speeches, panel discussions, and high-level engagements with Japanese government officials and corporate leaders, with a focus on Abu Dhabi's economic clusters, including the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industries (SAVI) cluster, AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster, and recently launched Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ADCCI, in cooperation with ADGM and ADIO, will organise the Abu Dhabi-Japan Business Connect forum on 8th May 2025. This unique forum is a high-level gathering of business leaders and officials, designed to bring together representatives from both Abu Dhabi and Tokyo, to enhance international partnerships and explore global investment opportunities. The high-profile forum aims to strengthen economic relations and international partnerships between Abu Dhabi and Japan.