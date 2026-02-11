RIYADH: The Saudi Council of Ministers approved the agreement for the electric high-speed railway link between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman chaired the Cabinet session in Riyadh.

The 785 km high-speed electric rail line, linking Riyadh and Doha, will feature speeds exceeding 300 km/h, connecting key stations like Dammam and Al-Ahsa, and reducing travel time to approximately two hours.

The project is expected to reduce travel time between the two capitals to around two hours, with trains operating at speeds exceeding 300 kilometers (186 miles) per hour.

It is projected to serve more than 10 million passengers annually and create over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.

