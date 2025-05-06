Muscat – The Trade and Retail Committee of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has outlined a series of initiatives aimed at revitalising the retail sector and stimulating business activity.

At a meeting chaired by Hassan bin Jamea al Ishaq on Sunday, committee members reviewed plans to launch a specialised study in collaboration with a professional consultancy. The study will examine the root causes behind weak market activity and recommend practical measures to improve commercial performance across sectors.

The committee discussed plans for a series of sector-focused seminars targeting key areas of retail, including malls, traditional markets, clothing, jewellery, furniture, perfumes and cosmetics.

A proposal to develop a comprehensive national calendar of events and trade exhibitions was highlighted as a means to support retail growth.

“We are working to launch strategic initiatives that enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the retail sector in line with market and consumer expectations,” Ishaq said. “Our approach is rooted in strong public-private partnerships and we are addressing ongoing sector challenges – such as electricity tariffs, direct import support for local companies and incentives to attract new investors.”

The committee is also working on regulatory improvements for e-commerce to better serve both businesses and consumers.

A key proposal discussed was hosting the Middle East Retail Expo in Oman. “Such an event would elevate Oman’s profile as a regional trading hub and strengthen ties between international investors and local businesses,” Ishaq said.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

