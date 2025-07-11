Muscat,– Oman Air, the national carrier, has been named the Official Airline Partner for COMEX 2025, highlighting its commitment to innovation and a digitally empowered future for the Sultanate.

This partnership with Oman’s leading tech and innovation expo, which is to be held from 7–10 September at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, was unveiled by the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, during a press conference earlier this week.

The collaboration supports Oman Air's ambitious digital-first transformation journey, positioning it as one of the region’s leading smart airlines. The airline has introduced direct digital bookings and self-service enhancements, making travel more convenient for its guests.

It has also expanded its Oman Air Holidays packages and integrated seamless connections with oneworld, offering access to over 900 destinations in 170 countries and territories. These efforts reflect its commitment to delivering a hassle-free, digitally enhanced travel experience across the region and beyond.

“As the official airline partner, we are proud to support COMEX in advancing Oman’s position as the digital gateway of the region,” said Mike Rutter, Chief Commercial Officer at Oman Air.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving digital innovation across every part of the travel experience. It also reflects a broader national vision, one where aviation plays a key role in enabling smarter, more connected ecosystems across tourism, trade, and technology. At COMEX, we look forward to showcasing how Oman Air is helping to shape the future of travel, both for Oman and the wider region.”

COMEX 2025 offers visitors a first-hand look at Oman Air’s award-winning hospitality and digital innovation, from the presence of its iconic Business Studio cabin to an interactive booth showcasing its latest travel solutions.

As part of the partnership, Oman Air will extend a range of strategic support initiatives to COMEX, including prominent brand visibility through a dedicated aircraft decal, digital activations across its platforms, tailored MICE travel support for regional and international delegates, and the inclusion of co-branded content on its inflight entertainment system to further amplify the event’s reach.

COMEX 2025 is expected to host over 300 local and global exhibitors in smart cities, fintech, AI, sustainability, cybersecurity, and more. With Oman Air as the official airline, the event gains a powerful travel partner to help elevate GCC-wide participation and tourism-led digital growth.

