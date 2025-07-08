Muscat – With temperatures rising across the sultanate, authorities are warning against the use of used and expired tyres, citing their role in serious traffic accidents, particularly on long-distance routes and high-speed roads.

Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) reported violations at 53 tyre outlets, leading to confiscation of more than 1,000 tyres, many of which were found to be used or past their expiry dates. As part of a nationwide inspection campaign this year, CPA carried out 1,756 visits.

Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, CPA urged consumers not to purchase used tyres and encouraged the public to report any shops violating regulations.

Salim al Rawahi, a mechanic in Seeb, said worn-out tyres are a major safety concern. “These tyres may look fine from the outside, but internal defects often go unnoticed until it’s too late – especially in summer heat,” he said. “We’ve seen multiple tyre blowouts on highways that pose danger to both drivers and other road users.”

In some interior areas of Oman, summer temperatures can exceed 45°C, accelerating tyre degradation, particularly in retreaded or second-hand products.

Truck driver Abdullah al Balushi recalled a tyre burst while on a trip to Salalah. “I was lucky. I managed to stop safely, but it could have ended badly. Since then, I only use new tyres,” he said.

Saeed al Riyami, a government employee from Nizwa, warned against used tyres. “The savings from used tyres aren’t worth the risk. A blowout could cost lives, not just money,” he said.

The Directorate General of Traffic at Royal Oman Police confirmed that defective tyres remain a recurring factor in accidents. It advised motorists to regularly inspect tyre condition, manufacturing dates, tread depth and visible wear, and conduct checks at authorised service centres.

Officials also recommend replacing tyres every three to four years regardless of appearance, due to gradual degradation caused by heat and humidity.

In an effort to tighten regulation, CPA has increased the fine for violations involving unsafe tyre sales. The penalty has doubled from RO500 to RO1,000 under recent amendments to consumer protection laws, reflecting the serious risks posed by non-compliance.

