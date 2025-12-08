Muscat: Asyad Express, part of Asyad Group, is in partnership with global e-commerce and retail brands, including Amazon, ASOS, Shein, iHerb, Evri, Landmark Group, Mumzworld, and Temu, as well as luxury and lifestyle players. These collaborations highlight Oman’s growing position as a regional trade hub.

Through its strong network of strategic alliances, Asyad Express has successfully established itself as a key connector between regional and global markets.

The company’s delivery solutions span Oman, the GCC, the Middle East, and North Africa.

By leveraging these partnerships and its advanced logistics network, Asyad Express supports the growth of trade for businesses of all sizes. This reinforces Oman’s position as a competitive regional hub for commerce and logistics, especially amid rising demand for flexible and efficient e-commerce solutions.

In addition to its partnerships, Asyad Express leverages its integrated infrastructure and direct connectivity with Oman’s ports, airports, and free zones to deliver high-performance shipping and delivery services. These are enhanced by smart digital systems that provide precise real-time shipment tracking, ensuring greater speed and reliability in meeting customer needs.

Asyad Express is committed to driving innovation through tailored logistics solutions that boost partner competitiveness and create value for the national economy. By enabling new opportunities in cross-border e-commerce and logistics, the company strengthens supply chain connectivity across Oman and the wider region.

