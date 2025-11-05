Amazon South Africa has introduced Multiple-Delivery Windows, a new service that puts customers in control of when their packages arrive.

Available now in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town, this enhancement allows customers to schedule deliveries up to one day in advance and select from up to three convenient time windows.

The new service addresses one of South African online shoppers' most common pain points - uncertainty about when deliveries will arrive - by offering specific morning (8am-1pm), afternoon (1pm-6pm), and evening (5pm-8pm) delivery slots.

"We know South African customers lead busy lives and value convenience and predictability," said Robert Koen, managing director for Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa.

"With our new delivery time slot options, we're giving customers greater control and flexibility to receive their packages when it works best for them. They can now plan ahead by scheduling deliveries up to a day in advance and can take advantage of our morning delivery option starting at 8am. These improvements reflect our commitment to constantly refining our service based on customer feedback and local needs.”

The new Multiple-Delivery Windows service operates in postal codes eligible for same-day delivery in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria, and the different options are available at checkout.

The service maintains the current delivery fee structure as same-day delivery, and customers will continue to pay R2 for delivery slot options, with no minimum order value.

"The launch of Multiple-Delivery Windows reflects our ongoing commitment to providing a world-class shopping experience for South African customers," added Koen.

"Customers already love the convenience of our fast delivery – they can order a single tube of toothpaste or a bottle of sunlight liquid, and it will be delivered for free the same day. Now, they can choose what time of day their emergency toothpaste will be delivered. So not only are we addressing a key customer need, we are also raising the bar on our customers’ online shopping experience.”

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).