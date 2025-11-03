Muscat: The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has issued a safety warning concerning the Belkin X CITE battery charger after reports that its lithium-ion battery may overheat in some cases, posing a potential fire hazard to consumers.

According to the CPA notice, the portable wireless charger, sold under the Belkin X CITE trademark, could experience overheating due to battery malfunction, which might lead to fire risks during use. Consumers are urged to stop using the affected devices immediately and follow safety guidelines provided by the manufacturer or point of sale.

The CPA emphasized that product safety remains a top priority and encouraged consumers to report any similar incidents or defective products through its official channels or hotline numbers 80079009 and 80077997.

