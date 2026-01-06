BEIJING - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday as dry conditions ‍in the ‍U.S. Plains and rising tensions in the Black Sea export region supported ​prices under pressure from ample global supplies.

The most-active wheat contract on the CBOT (Wv1) rose ⁠0.05% to $5.12-3/4 a bushel by 0415 GMT. Corn (Cv1) gained 0.17% to $4.45-1/4 a bushel, and soybeans (Sv1) ⁠added 0.28% ‌to $10.65 a bushel. Wheat, soybeans and corn extended gains for a second consecutive session as traders returned from year-end holidays and assessed crop weather. Last ⁠Friday, soybeans and wheat reached their lowest levels since late October, while corn hit a two-week low. "Pockets of dryness in the U.S. Plains lent support to wheat," said Josh Lawrence, advisory consultant at IKON Commodities.

"Still, gains were ⁠limited by ample supplies from ​major exporting countries." Traders also kept a close watch on the Black Sea export corridor.

On Monday, Russia launched ‍five missile strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv, damaging energy infrastructure, and attacked an enterprise owned by U.S. agricultural ​producer Bunge in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukrainian officials said. In Ukraine, exports of key agricultural commodities fell to 3.28 million metric tons in December from 3.58 million tons in November, primarily due to smaller shipments of wheat and soybeans, said traders' union UGA on Monday. Weekly U.S. export demand signals were mixed. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said net U.S. corn export sales fell to 756,419 metric tons in the week ended December 25, 2025, the lowest since early September, while net U.S. ⁠soybean export sales rose to 1,244,136 tons, up 27% from ‌a week earlier.

The agency is scheduled to issue key crop data on January 12, including U.S. grain and soybean stocks as of December 1.

Commodity funds were ‌net buyers ⁠of CBOT grains and soy products on Monday, traders said.