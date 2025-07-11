Muscat – Oman’s Foreign Minister, H E Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, held a telephone conversation today with the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, H.E. David Lammy.

During the call, the two ministers reviewed the deep-rooted strategic partnership between Oman and the UK, reaffirming the strength of bilateral relations and their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation across multiple domains. The discussion included follow-ups on joint investment and development programmes and touched on ways to deepen economic collaboration.

The ministers also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, including the Iran nuclear file and efforts to revive the diplomatic path and political negotiations. Both sides expressed concern over escalating tensions and reiterated the importance of prioritising diplomacy to preserve regional and international security.

On the situation in Gaza, the two diplomats condemned the ongoing violence and stressed the urgency of sustained international efforts to halt the war, facilitate humanitarian aid, and support peace initiatives across the Middle East.

.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

