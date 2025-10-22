Muscat – President Duma Boko of the Republic of Botswana has announced his country’s plan to open an embassy in Oman soon, underscoring growing cooperation between the two nations.

The announcement was made during President Boko’s visit on Tuesday to the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), where he was received by Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, President of OIA.

During the meeting, President Boko was briefed on OIA’s investment strategy, portfolio distribution and key sectors of engagement within and outside Oman. Several OIA-affiliated companies made presentations highlighting investment opportunities in clean energy, including wind, solar and green hydrogen, as well as in mining, logistics and food security.

The two sides discussed ways for Botswana to benefit from Oman’s experience in establishing and managing a sovereign wealth fund with robust governance and sustainable investment practices.

President Boko said his visit aimed to strengthen cooperation in energy, mining, infrastructure, investment and finance. He noted that the visit followed a series of meetings since July that resulted in a memorandum of understanding now being implemented in selected sectors.

He praised the close relations between Oman and Botswana and confirmed that his government intends to open an embassy in Muscat soon. He also said discussions are underway on a mutual visa exemption agreement to facilitate travel for visitors and tourists between the two countries.

For his part, Murshidi described the visit as an important step towards expanding economic cooperation. He affirmed Botswana’s commitment to advancing joint initiatives, particularly in food security and energy.

He said discussions covered the import of red meat from Botswana and the export of Omani seafood and fish products, along with exploring opportunities for trade and investment.

