Muscat – Oman has recorded a dip in the number of Indian workers in the sultanate, largely due to rising wage levels in India that now match – or in some cases exceed – those offered locally, a senior Ministry of Labour (MoL) official stated.

Ammar bin Salem al Saadi, Director General of the Labour Directorate and official spokesperson for the ministry, said the trend reflects evolving labour market dynamics rather than any change in Oman’s employment policies.

“There has been a decrease in Indian manpower in Oman because salaries and wages in India have become similar to, or higher than, those available in the sultanate,” Saadi said.

He underlined the fact that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Oman and India has no impact on national labour laws or Omanisation policies, stressing that the pact fully preserves the sultanate’s sovereignty over employment regulations.

“The economic partnership agreement allows the state to maintain its authority over labour laws and Omanisation policies, and it does not cause any harm in this regard,” he said.

Saadi made the comments during a media briefing on the Oman–India CEPA held to address public concerns about the potential impact of the agreement on the domestic labour market.

Authorities have repeatedly affirmed that the CEPA is designed to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries, while safeguarding national interests, including labour market stability and employment opportunities for Omani citizens.

