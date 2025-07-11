AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al Yahya on Wednesday co-chaired the fifth session of the Jordanian-Kuwaiti Higher Joint Committee, held in Kuwait.

The meeting reiterated the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Kuwait and explored ways to further enhance cooperation across a range of sectors, in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah and Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Both ministers underscored the significance of holding the fifth session as a reflection of the two countries’ shared commitment to institutionalising and expanding bilateral cooperation, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Discussions focused on increasing trade volume, enhancing cooperation in food and pharmaceutical security, encouraging private-sector integration, organising joint events, facilitating cross-border trade, and activating all provisions of the bilateral economic cooperation agreement.

Safadi expressed appreciation for Kuwait’s hosting of the session and commended the exceptional efforts made in preparing for the meetings. He also praised the scale of Kuwaiti investments in Jordan, describing them as a "strong indicator of investor confidence in Jordan’s business environment."

For his part, Al Yahya welcomed the upcoming meetings of the Jordanian-Kuwaiti Joint Trade Committee, scheduled to be held in Kuwait in 2026.

During the session, the two ministers signed six agreements, including an executive programme for the 2025–2027 tourism cooperation agreement, an executive programme for cultural and artistic cooperation for 2025–2028, an executive programme for higher education and scientific research cooperation for 2025–2030, an executive program for labor mobility, an agreement waiving visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders, and a memorandum of understanding between Jordan’s Diplomatic Institute and Kuwait’s Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute.

A joint statement issued by the committee highlighted efforts to activate cooperation in healthcare, transportation, energy, civil service, social security, public administration, planning, media, agriculture, youth, and sports. It also reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to coordinating on priority development projects supported by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

The two ministers also discussed regional developments, with a particular focus on the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, efforts to end the resulting humanitarian crisis and ensuring the immediate and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid.

They expressed their support for the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the US to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, emphasising the need for unified regional and international efforts towards that end.

Safadi and Al Yahya reiterated the centrality of the Palestinian cause and the urgent need for a serious political process that leads to a two-state solution. They reaffirmed their commitment to the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the only path to achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace.

