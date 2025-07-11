Beijing: The civil aviation authorities of both the State of Qatar and the People’s Republic of China held a meeting in Beijing, yesterday.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation in operational matters for the national carriers of both countries, and to develop capabilities in this field with the aim of ensuring the continuity of air traffic efficiently, in addition to a host topics of mutual interest.

The Qatari delegation was headed by In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri, while the Chinese side was headed by Director General of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) Chen Wei.

The discussions resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at increasing transport rights for passenger and cargo flights between Qatar and China, and cooperation in the field of code-sharing between designated carriers, which opens new horizons for cooperation between them in the field of air transport, in addition to the positive outcomes that will be reflected in economic and investment activities and trade exchange in both countries.

