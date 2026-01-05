King Abdulaziz International Airport has reached a historic milestone by welcoming 53.4 million passengers in a single year, marking the highest count ever recorded at a Saudi airport and solidifying its status among the world’s mega airports in passenger traffic, reported SPA.

In addition to passenger traffic, the airport managed a total of 310,000 flights and handled 60.4 million pieces of baggage, reflecting a 12% increase compared to 202, it stated.

The airport also processed 9.57 million Zamzam water bottles and 2,968 cargo flights, it added.

According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), this achievement highlights the airport’s transformative development and its role as a regional hub and national gateway, connecting the kingdom to the world.

It further underscores its significance in facilitating the movement of visitors and pilgrims, promoting tourism in line with Saudi Vision 2030, diversifying the economy, and ensuring an exceptional travel experience, he stated.

Jeddah Airports Company CEO Eng. Mazen Johar pointed out that reaching 53.4 million passengers demonstrates the airport’s high operational readiness and represents a pivotal milestone as it prepares to potentially double this number in the coming years.

This national achievement would not have been possible without the guidance of the Saudi leadership and the continuous support from the minister of transport and logistic services, the GACA president and the CEO of Matarat Holding Company, he stated.

Johar said that King Abdulaziz International Airport was boosting its position as a major aviation hub in the region through expansions, increased capacity and improved services.

This progress supports the objectives of the aviation program and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).