MUMBAI/NEW DELHI - India's Adani Enterprises plans to aggressively bid for 11 ‍airports that the federal ‍government plans to lease to the private sector, as part of ​the company's $11 billion expansion strategy for airport infrastructure.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate has embarked on ⁠an expansion spree in recent years, with its airport subsidiary becoming the largest operator in ⁠India by ‌number of airports. India's other major aviation player, the GMR Group, is the largest operator by number of passengers handled.

The Indian government is ⁠leasing out government-owned airports for long periods to private players while incentivising building new ones. It plans to have 350 to 400 airports by 2047 from 163 currently. Earlier this year, New Delhi outlined plans to lease out ⁠11 airports, including at ​Amritsar and Varanasi.

"We will be bidding for all (11) of them," Jeet Adani, director at Adani Airports Holdings ‍Limited, said in an interview in Mumbai this week.

Adani Airports manages seven airports across India and ​is set to operationalise the first airport it has built from scratch - a new airport near Mumbai - this month.

Adani and GMR are rushing to tap into booming air travel in India. About 174 million passengers travelled from and within the south Asian country by air in 2024, 10% more than a year ago, data from the International Air Transport Association showed. Indian airlines have placed orders for over 1,300 aircraft since 2023.

Jeet Adani said the company has no plans to enter ⁠the airline business, citing thin margins.

"You need to have ‌a certain mindset to run an airline. I don't think we have that mindset. Our comfort and our core competency is in creating hard assets ‌on the ground, ⁠long gestation assets, running them quite efficiently," he said.

(Reporting by Dhwani Pandya in Mumbai ⁠and Abhijith Ganapavaram in New Delhi; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)