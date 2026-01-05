Air India Express has announced a special limited-period offer for guests travelling from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to India, allowing them to pre-book 5 kg or 10 kg additional baggage at discounted price.

This offer is open for bookings made till January 31, 2026 for travel between January 16 and March 10, 2026.

The offer is available across all fares including Xpress Value, Xpress Lite, Xpress Flex, and Xpress Biz. The offer is only valid during booking flow.

The airline already offers a minimum 30 kg baggage allowance on these sectors across fare types except on Xpress Lite, the airline’s exclusive zero check-in baggage fare. -TradeArabia News Service