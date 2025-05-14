Muscat: Consumer Protection Authority (CPA), which in the past launched an innovative initiative called the 'Price Observatory', a digital platform that empowers citizens and residents to make informed shopping decisions and strengthens price transparency across the market, has called for people to make good use of it.

The platform evolved significantly in 2023, with the rollout of an upgraded version that now covers more than 750,000 products across 21 commercial centres in Muscat Governorate. The CPA has announced plans to expand the system nationwide. The observatory now includes data on both essential goods and non-essentials, offering a holistic snapshot of market pricing.

Beyond development and deployment, the CPA actively promotes the use of the Price Observatory through its official social media accounts, regularly reminding the public of the platform’s benefits. With the hashtag #ShopWisely, the authority encourages consumers to be proactive in managing their budgets and to use the tool to detect irregularities in pricing.

With the service, the message is clear. An informed consumer is not only protected, but becomes a vital part of broader market oversight. Nasser al Balushi, a government employee and father of three, shared: “I used to struggle with price differences between stores. But with the Price Observatory, I now plan ahead and choose the centre with the best prices. I save nearly RO 20 a month — it’s made a real difference for my family budget.”

Sameera al Rashdi, a school teacher, said: “I check the platform almost daily, especially when there are promotions. It helps me compare prices and even inform my friends when I notice major price gaps. I truly feel like I’m part of a larger system that protects consumers.” The platform’s impact extends beyond individual consumers. By fostering transparency and competition, it incentivises retailers to keep prices fair and consistent. It also discourages unethical pricing practices and promotes an overall healthier retail ecosystem.

The Price Observatory embodies Oman’s forward-looking approach to digital governance and reflects the CPA’s commitment to citizen welfare. More than a service, it is a symbol of how digital tools can support public interest and economic balance.

By using the Price Observatory, consumers can not only protect their purchasing power, but also contribute to a more transparent and accountable marketplace. As the platform continues to evolve, its success depends on public engagement — because protecting consumer rights is a shared responsibility.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).