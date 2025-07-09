Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met today in Abu Dhabi with Martina Strong, US Ambassador to the UAE.

The meeting focused on strengthening the strategic partnership and cooperation between the UAE and the US, as well as enhancing parliamentary relations between the two sides.

Dr. Al Nuaimi and Strong also exchanged views on key regional and international developments.

Dr. Al Nuaimi emphasised the vital role that parliamentary institutions play in fostering dialogue, understanding, and communication on issues of mutual interest. He noted that parliamentary diplomacy has become an influential tool in supporting bilateral relations between nations and international organisations, helping advance cooperation across various fields.

The meeting also touched on the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UAE and the broader region, highlighting the positive outcomes that reinforced cooperation, particularly in areas related to security, stability, and sustainable development.

Ambassador Martina Strong expressed appreciation for the strength of US-UAE relations, affirming that the partnership continues to grow, reflecting the mutual commitment of both nations to expanding collaboration, especially in political and economic spheres.