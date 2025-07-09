MUSCAT: Oman has once again secured a position among the world’s best-performing economies, according to the latest Independent Australia Ranking on Economic Management (IAREM), reinforcing its reputation as a stable and attractive investment destination.

In the 2025 edition of the IAREM index, Oman ranked 8th globally, with a score of 18.78, maintaining its position in the top ten economies worldwide. The Sultanate of Oman had previously ranked 6th in the 2024 edition with a score of 18.12, reflecting consistent improvement across key macroeconomic indicators.

The IAREM rating evaluates countries based on eight critical metrics: income per person, GDP growth, median wealth, employment levels, inflation, tax burden, budget balance, and public debt. Oman’s ranking reflects its strong fiscal governance, robust employment environment, and prudent macroeconomic management, attributes that continue to bolster investor confidence.

Oman’s sustained high ranking is underpinned by strategic reforms aimed at economic diversification, efficient public spending, and investment in infrastructure, logistics, and technology. The government’s commitment to Oman Vision 2040 has catalysed significant progress in reducing reliance on oil revenues and enhancing the role of the private sector.

Further reinforcing investor confidence is Oman’s investment-grade credit rating of BBB– with a stable outlook, as affirmed by Standard & Poor’s. The rating reflects improvements in fiscal sustainability, debt reduction, and greater transparency in public financial management.

International observers have taken note of Oman’s trajectory.

According to IAREM’s analysis, Oman has outperformed several larger economies in overall economic management, positioning it ahead of countries like France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. This achievement is particularly significant in a global landscape marked by rising debt levels, inflationary pressures, and sluggish growth in many regions.

In 2024, Oman achieved an impressive 6th place globally in the Independent Australia Ranking on Economic Management (IAREM), earning a score of 18.12. This marked a significant leap from previous years and placed the Sultanate ahead of major economies such as Australia, South Korea, and Singapore. The ranking reflects Oman’s strong performance across key indicators including income per capita, employment, inflation control, budget balance, and sustainable public debt. Analysts attributed this success to Oman’s fiscal discipline, economic diversification efforts under Oman Vision 2040, and stable macroeconomic environment, factors that continue to enhance its appeal as a competitive and secure destination for global investment.

Oman’s top-tier ranking not only enhances its global economic standing but also signals a welcoming climate for foreign direct investment (FDI). With economic zones such as Duqm, Salalah, and Suhar offering competitive incentives, Oman is increasingly viewed as a strategic hub linking Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

As the global economy continues to navigate uncertainty, Oman’s fiscal discipline, policy reforms, and strong economic governance are proving to be key differentiators. The IAREM ranking confirms that Oman is not only on the right path but is also steadily emerging as one of the most capable and well-managed economies in the region and beyond.

