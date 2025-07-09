Tamimi Markets, a leading player in the Saudi retail sector, and Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and Africa, have signed a solar lease agreement to provide clean electricity to Tamimi Markets’ distribution centers in Jeddah and Dammam.

The solar project has a combined capacity of 900 kilowatts-peak (kWp), with 465 kWp allocated to the Jeddah fulfillment center and 435 kWp to two facilities in Dammam, said Tamimi Markets in a statement.

As part of the deal, over 1,500 high-efficiency bifacial solar panels will be installed across 7,200 sq m of rooftop space.

The solar power plants are expected to generate 1.5 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in their first year of operation, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 586 metric tonnes.

This initiative directly supports Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero by 2060 commitment and aligns with the broader goals of Vision 2030, said the statement.

Bobby Rajendran, the CEO of Tamimi Markets, said: "Sustainability is embedded in Tamimi Markets’ DNA, and today we are walking the talk on sustainability by signing this solar lease with Yellow Door Energy. Together with our solar partner, we will decarbonise our operations, enhance business resilience and support Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero by 2060 objective."

"Our shoppers, employees, and wider network can be proud of the fact that Tamimi Markets, the preferred grocery destination for Saudis, is leading the sustainability journey," he stated during the signing ceremony held at Tamimi Markets’ Head Office in Al Khobar.

Tamimi Markets said the construction was already underway, and the project was expected to be completed by the year-end.

Under the solar lease agreement, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, constructing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar power plants while Tamimi Supermarkets remains focused on providing the best retail experience for its shoppers.

The solar lease model enables Tamimi Supermarkets to enjoy the benefits of clean energy without operational risk, allowing the company to focus on its core business while advancing its sustainability objectives, it added.

Yellow Door Energy Middle East CEO Hisham Alhegelan said: "We are honored to partner with Tamimi Markets on this important solar project. Through the solar lease, significant cost savings and carbon emission reduction will be realized. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to lead the region in its sustainability stewardship, and this important solar project demonstrates this leadership."

Khaled Chebaro, Country Director for KSA said: "We are delighted to support Tamimi Markets and contribute to Saudi Vision 2030. Yellow Door Energy continues to rapidly expand its project portfolio in the Kingdom, helping businesses reduce energy costs and lower carbon emissions."

"To-date, we have signed five solar leases in Saudi Arabia and look forward to contributing to the Kingdom’s Net Zero by 2060 Target," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

