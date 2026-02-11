Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on ​Wednesday amid ⁠fragile U.S.–Iran negotiations, with the Dubai bourse falling ‌the most.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he ​was considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East, even ​as Washington ​and Tehran prepare to resume negotiations aimed at averting a new conflict.

Trump also said he ⁠thinks that Iran wants to make a deal with the United States on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and it would be "foolish" if they did ​not.

Saudi ‌Arabia's benchmark index ⁠dropped 0.6%, ⁠hit by a 1.2% fall in the country's biggest lender ​Saudi National Bank .

Dubai's main share ‌index retreated 1%, weighed by ⁠a 7.5% plunge in Dubai Islamic Bank after the sharia-compliant lender posted a decline in annual profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.3%.

Any potential U.S. military strike on Iran has sparked fears that regional countries would face the bulk of Tehran's retaliation. In mid-January, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Egypt cautioned ‌Washington against launching any such attack.

The Qatari ⁠index eased 0.2%, with telecoms ​firm Ooredoo falling 2.3%.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Trump discussed in a phone call efforts ​for regional ‌de-escalation and stability, the Emiri Diwan said ⁠on Wednesday.

