Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday amid fragile U.S.–Iran negotiations, with the Dubai bourse falling the most.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East, even as Washington and Tehran prepare to resume negotiations aimed at averting a new conflict.
Trump also said he thinks that Iran wants to make a deal with the United States on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and it would be "foolish" if they did not.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.6%, hit by a 1.2% fall in the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank .
Dubai's main share index retreated 1%, weighed by a 7.5% plunge in Dubai Islamic Bank after the sharia-compliant lender posted a decline in annual profit.
In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.3%.
Any potential U.S. military strike on Iran has sparked fears that regional countries would face the bulk of Tehran's retaliation. In mid-January, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Egypt cautioned Washington against launching any such attack.
The Qatari index eased 0.2%, with telecoms firm Ooredoo falling 2.3%.
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Trump discussed in a phone call efforts for regional de-escalation and stability, the Emiri Diwan said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)