Al Jomaih & Shell Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC) and Al Nakhlah National Company (NANCO) have announced the signing of a strategic, lubricants supply agreement.

Through this partnership, NANCO’s extensive, diversified fleet will be supported by JOSLOC premium lubricant solutions, thereby strengthening operational efficiency, safety, and reliability across Saudi Arabia’s transportation and logistics sectors.

The partnership aligns with the Kingdom's vision for enhanced logistical capabilities and robust infrastructure, ensuring that the vehicles and machinery driving development are supported by world-class technology and expertise.

The lubricants supply agreement between JOSLOC and NANCO covers the comprehensive supply of advanced lubricants for NANCO's fleet operations throughout Saudi Arabia.

Fahad Al Qahtani, CEO of JOSLOC, said: "This strategic partnership with NANCO, a leader in Saudi Arabia's transportation sector, highlights our shared values of quality and reliability. JOSLOC bring global technical expertise and a portfolio of premium lubricants engineered to protect engines, reduce operational costs, and enhance efficiency. We are fully committed to supporting NANCO's ambitious operations and contributing to their continued success, creating partnership-driven growth within the Kingdom."

Khalid Al Qahtani, Chairman of Board of Directors of NANCO, said: "Our operations are built on a foundation of safety, reliability and service to our customers and the nation. Choosing a partner for our lubricants supply is a decision that directly impacts our fleet's performance and our ability to deliver on our promises. This partnership is a strategic investment in our operational efficiency and fleet longevity, and we look forward to achieving new heights of performance together."

It is a strategic, partnership focused on delivering tangible value through enhanced fleet reliability, operational efficiency, and optimised maintenance performance.

