SALALAH – With its lush landscapes and monsoon mist, Salalah has always been a magnet for visitors seeking escape and serenity. Now, that natural beauty is being transformed into something lasting.

Oman has officially launched the tender for the first phase of Spray Boulevard, a new cultural and tourism destination designed to capture the spirit of Dhofar’s monsoon season and share it with the world.

The project will rise in the Ittin highlands overlooking the city, with a total investment of RO 40 million ($103 million).

The Ministry of Finance has committed RO 10 million to fund the first phase of infrastructure and public works, while the remaining investment will come through private-sector partnerships.

Together, this marks one of the country’s most ambitious regional development efforts under the banner of Oman Vision 2040.

The project’s name – Spray Boulevard – pays homage to the fine mist, or razadh, that drifts through Salalah during the Khareef season.

That same seasonal magic has inspired a plan to create an open, living space where locals and tourists alike can gather, explore, and experience Dhofar through design, culture, food, and nature.

The tender is open exclusively to Omani contractors classified as Grade 1 in road and infrastructure works.

In a nod to inclusivity and local empowerment, SMEs are encouraged to participate, with a discounted fee of just RO 100, compared to RO 1,500 for larger firms.

Contractors have until July 17, 2025 to acquire the tender documents and must submit bids by August 12, 2025, using Oman’s national procurement platform, etimad.tenderboard.gov.om.

The scope of this first phase includes critical enabling works: grading, internal roads, utility lines, drainage, and supporting infrastructure.

These are the foundations upon which the broader vision will rise.

Spray Boulevard will stretch across 470,000 square metres, offering a mix of public markets, canals, performance spaces, restaurants, gardens, and innovation hubs. Among its planned features are the Grand Market,

The Square, a central Fountain Island, botanical gardens, elevated walkways, open-air theatres, and a newly revitalised Al-Murooj Amphitheatre.

The project will also include spaces for creative industries, cultural exhibitions, and environmental education.

Once complete, Spray Boulevard is expected to attract around 800,000 visitors each khareef season, with an additional 200,000 people visiting throughout the year.

Beyond tourism, the project is forecast to generate more than 1,500 jobs, offering new opportunities for young Omanis in hospitality, events, retail, and operations.

The project was awarded first place in Oman’s national Best Development Proposal competition earlier this year, reflecting both its technical strength and emotional resonance.

In many ways, Spray Boulevard is a symbol of where Oman is headed: thoughtful, inclusive, rooted in its environment, and open to the world. It’s not just a place to visit—it’s a story to walk through, season after season.

