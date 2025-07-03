Cairo - Oriental Weavers has unveiled the OW Haptech store in Mivida, New Cairo, marking the first-ever phygital carpet retail store globally.

The store combines physical product exploration with interactive digital technologies, setting a new global benchmark for the carpet industry, according to a press release.

The 250-square-meter flagship store blends immersive design visualization tools, AI-driven customization, interactive sampling zones, and sensory experiences.

From real-time design visualization and immersive projection to AI-powered customization, the OW Haptech store caters to modern consumers’ growing demand for creativity, convenience, and personalization.

Commenting on the launch, Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, said: “With a presence in over 118 countries and operations spanning 27 factories in Egypt and the US, we are proud to be a symbol of ‘Made in Egypt’ excellence.”

This comes as part of Oriental Weavers’ broader investment in digital retail transformation, smart manufacturing, and sustainable materials.

On 7 April 2025, at its Ordinary General Meeting (OGM), Oriental Weavers’ shareholders approved cash dividends worth EGP 1.06 billion for 2024.

