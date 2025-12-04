Majid Al Futtaim has signed a strategic partnership with Lime Consumer Finance to offer innovative and flexible financing solutions in Egypt, aiming at elevating the shopping experience for customers, according to an emailed press release.

Signed at Majid Al Futtaim’s headquarters, the official agreement signing took place in the presence of Rasha Azab, Managing Director – Shopping Malls, Egypt and Lebanon at Majid Al Futtaim, and Ahmed Mohsen, CEO and Managing Director of Lime Consumer Finance.

The collaboration marks a milestone in the advancement of Egypt’s retail and financial sectors, backing both companies’ roles in shaping more customer-centric and digitally enabled services.

By downloading the Lime app, customers gain access to flexible financial solutions, including instant approvals, installment-based payments, and personalized financing plans.

Lime helps customers manage their purchases comfortably, in line with their unique budgets and lifestyles, all after signing a contract at the Lime booth to get the credit amount approved on the spot.

This partnership highlights Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to delivering accessible and comprehensive retail experiences, while supporting Lime’s expansion into consumer lifestyle financing.

It also contributes to Egypt’s shift toward a more inclusive and cashless economy.

Starting December, the partnership kicks off with a one-month cashback campaign across Mall of Egypt, City Centre Almaza, City Centre Alexandria, and City Centre Maadi.

Customers who pay their tuition fees using Lime at any of these destinations will receive a 15% cashback with no maximum limit, issued through Majid Al Futtaim’s exclusive gift card, which is accepted at more than 700 stores spanning fashion, electronics, dining, entertainment, and lifestyle categories.

Dedicated Lime kiosks inside the malls will enable customers to register and receive their cashback instantly on-site, ensuring a convenient, fast, and seamless experience.

