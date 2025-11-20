The Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) in Beirut recently organized an event, in cooperation with the Lebanese Franchise Association, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote Egypt’s investment climate, attract Lebanese investors, and monitor the performance of existing Lebanese investments in the country.

The event brought together 12 leading Lebanese brands, all of which either operate across multiple Arab and African markets and plan to start investments in Egypt, or already have active projects in the country.

During the event, Commercial Counselor and Head of the Egyptian Commercial Office in Beirut Noha Shetayya delivered a detailed presentation on Egypt’s investment landscape, highlighting the incentives available and the promotional and logistical support provided by the office to investors.

She outlined the services offered at all stages of the investment process, including evaluating opportunities, selecting partners, and coordinating with relevant government authorities throughout project implementation.

Participating companies included Elite Group for Insurance and Consulting, Zgheib Jewelry, FIG Holding Group, Malik & Doculand Stores, Halawani El Halab, Al Batal Furniture & Decor, Momaki Restaurant Chain, Pellini Men’s Fashion, TMG Group for Children’s Products and Early Education Centers, Atelier Botanique for Personal Care Products, and McNass Food (McDonald’s Lebanon).

The companies presented their interest in investing in Egypt, discussed ongoing efforts, and, for those already operating in the country, shared updates on current projects and outlined areas where they seek support from the Commercial Office.

Head of the Commercial Office Abdel Aziz El-Sherif highlighted that Lebanese investments in Egypt currently total $854m, primarily concentrated in the industrial, service, and construction sectors.

El-Sherif noted that, as of February 2025, 2,815 companies in Egypt have Lebanese participation, he also emphasized the role of commercial offices in providing essential support to companies looking to invest in Egypt.

