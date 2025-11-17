Egypt - Three Corners Developments has announced the launch of its new project, Horus Plaza, in October Gardens, with total investments exceeding EGP 1.2bn.

Spanning 7,022 sqm, Horus Plaza is designed as a mixed-use commercial, administrative, and medical hub. It enjoys a strategic location on Wahat Road, close to Horus and O West compounds, universities, residential communities, and government institutions.

To ensure top quality, Three Corners has partnered with ADC Architecture and BUZZ Integration for design and marketing, ensuring high technical standards and a comprehensive promotional plan.

Chairperson of Three Corners Developments, Osama Abou Taleb, said the launch of Horus Plaza aligns with the company’s mission to deliver projects that create real value for both the market and the surrounding community. He described the project as a significant addition to October Gardens— a rapidly developing area — and emphasised its focus on sustainable urban development by offering units tailored to diverse commercial and investment needs, while fostering a modern work and lifestyle environment.

CEO Khairy Rahim noted that Horus Plaza reflects the company’s strategic expansion into high-growth areas and aims to deliver strong long-term returns for investors. He added that Three Corners plans to diversify its portfolio across commercial, administrative, medical, and residential projects, with new developments expected in 2026 in New Cairo and the North Coast, as part of its ambition to rank among Egypt’s top 10 developers.

Project Manager Ahmed El-Gebaly said Horus Plaza is being constructed according to the latest engineering and architectural standards, using high-quality materials to ensure sustainability and long-term operational efficiency.

