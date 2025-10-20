Arab Finance: The Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) has launched integrated packages of financing solutions and banking offers for individuals, according to an emailed press release.

These solutions combine flexibility and innovation, offering comprehensive services tailored to the diverse needs of customers.

This comes as part of the bank's strategy to expand its retail banking sector and promote financial inclusion efforts.

Meanwhile, the new packages include a range of financing programs, most notably personal financing programs for various customer categories, such as doctors, financial institution employees, and self-employed individuals.

They also include real estate financing programs for purchasing residential units, featuring flexible repayment plans over long periods to suit customers' varying financial capabilities.

EBank also provides financing of up to EGP 8 million for new and used cars, in collaboration with major car dealerships.

They also include special programs for financing e-vehicles, in support of environmental sustainability principles. The bank offers flexible monthly or annual repayment plans, depending on customer needs.

The EGX-listed lender activated the Instant Credit Approval model in cooperation with major car showrooms to allow customers to obtain credit approval within just one hour, seven days a week.

In a significant move to encourage customers, the bank introduced distinctive promotional incentives, including exemption from administrative fees, cashback, and discounts on some financing programs.

As part of its digital transformation, EBank has developed an integrated digital system that allows customers to pay their financing program dues through the mobile app, internet banking, InstaPay services, and instant transfers (ACH).

Last September, EBank rolled out World MasterCard credit cards with a credit limit of up to EGP 2 million.